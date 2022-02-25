Fortnite invades the Marvel Universe in latest crossover starring Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Iron Man

Marvel Comics is teaming up with Epic Games again for another adventure set in the world of Epic's highly popular battle arena game Fortnite with a new comic limited series titled Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War which will follow up on Marvel and Epic's previous Nexus War collaboration, which added Fortnite themed back-up stories to numerous Marvel Comics titles.

As Marvel describes, their heroes and several characters from Fortnite are trapped in a "never-ending war" that can only be stopped by retrieving and utilizing the power of so-called 'Zero Shards' of 'Zero Point Energy.'

What's extremely interesting about this idea is that it's not just limited to the Marvel Universe. It's actually made it into DC continuity as well with the Batman/Fortnite crossover Batman: Zero Point, meaning that thanks to Fortnite and Zero Shards, Marvel and DC are very nearly crossing over together - though we'll hold our breaths to see if even the power and popularity of Fortnite will ever be enough to see Marvel and DC characters together on the page again.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The first printings of all five issues of Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War will also include download codes for Fortnite cosmetics that will be free to anyone who buys the comics, which are written by longtime Marvel scribe Christos Gage and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, with art from Sergio Davila and covers from Leinil Francis Yu.

"At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt into the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe," states Marvel editor Alanna Smith in the announcement. "Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have such a deep love for both Fortnite and Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning in some absolutely unreal pages. Having the amazing Leinil Francis Yu on main covers and a killer lineup of Marvel artists on variants has been a real gift as well. This is going to be the ultimate team-up, where the best of both Fortnite and Marvel are represented."

Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War #1 is due out in June.

