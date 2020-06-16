Marvel Comics' Ultraman: The Rise of Ultraman coming in September

Marvel Comics has slated its upcoming Ultraman limited series, The Rise of Ultraman, for a September release with a new fully painted cover by artist Alex Ross, seen here.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Announced earlier this year, Marvel will partner with Ultraman owners Tsuburaya Productions to produce new American comic books featuring the iconic Japanese superhero who dates back to the 60s and who has starred in dozens of comic books, TV shows, and cartoons around the world.

Utraman: The Rise of Ultraman will be created by writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artists Francesco Manna, Michael Cho, and Gurihiru.

“Across the globe, Ultraman is as iconic and well-recognized a character as Spider-Man or Iron Man, so when the opportunity arose for us to introduce his mythos to a new generation, as seen through the Marvel lens, we didn’t take that responsibility lightly,” says Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort in the series announcement. “For fans of the classic 1966 series, there’ll be plenty of Easter eggs that you’ll recognize. But for those who’ve never experienced an Ultraman story before, this series will start at square one - launching an epic showdown fit for the modern age.”

"With release of Marvel’s The Rise of Ultraman series, Tsuburaya Productions and our partners at Marvel Comics are taking Ultraman a massive step forward onto the global stage," adds Tsuburaya CEO Takayuki Tsukagoshi. "Marvel’s rendering of the Ultraman story has been faithfully created with the highest level of respect, quality and creativity resulting in a storyline that expands the Ultraman universe."

Look for Marvel's full September 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.