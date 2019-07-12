Listen to Red Dead Redemption 2's official soundtrack right here, right now

Your Friday is about to sound a lot more epic, because Rockstar has released the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music. The album isn't messing around either, with original tracks from names like D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.

These aren't just a bunch of tracks that Rockstar have plucked off the shelf, all of them are exclusive to the album. You can see the full track list below, but I'm a real sucker for Mountain Hymn by Rhiannon Giddens. (I'm not crying and thinking about horses, you're crying.)

Unshaken - D'Angelo

- D'Angelo Moonlight - Daniel Lanois, Daryl Johnson, Joseph Maize, Darryl Hatcher & Rhiannon Giddens

- Daniel Lanois, Daryl Johnson, Joseph Maize, Darryl Hatcher & Rhiannon Giddens That's the Way It Is - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Mountain Finale - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Crash of Worlds - Rocco DeLuca

- Rocco DeLuca Cruel World - Willie Nelson

- Willie Nelson Red - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Mountain Hymn - Rhiannon Giddens

- Rhiannon Giddens Mountain Banjo - Rhiannon Giddens

- Rhiannon Giddens Table Top - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Love Come Back - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Oh My Lovely - Daniel Lanois

- Daniel Lanois Cruel World - Joshua Homme

"The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score, the companion album composed by Woody Jackson, will also be available later this summer," added Rockstar.