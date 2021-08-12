Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley with mechs

Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley blended with mechs.

Just below, you can check out the debut trailer for Lightyear Frontier, developed by the Swedish studio Frame Break. This trailer actually comes from Xbox's ID@Xbox showcase this past week, which focused entirely on indie games and other smaller gems, of which Lightyear Frontier was very a part of.

Lightyear Frontier is designed to be played either co-op with another player, or entirely solo. All throughout Frame Break's game, you'll need to manage your resources as well as upgrading your farming homestead. You can then take your accumulated resources and devote them to upgrading your mechs, which in turn can unlock brand new farming features.

Unlike Stardew Valley however, there aren't any physical threats to the player, from enemy characters, monsters, or otherwise. However, you will need to jump into gear to protect your crops from encroaching weather hazards such as storms. There's even a set of ancient ruins to explore as Lightyear Frontier's storyline opens up to the player.

Right now, Lightyear Frontier doesn't have a release date, or even a release window, for that matter. What we do know is that there'll be an early access period exclusive to Steam users, before Frame Break's game arrives in full at some point later on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There were some small gems in the ID@Xbox showcase, and Lightyear Frontier is certainly one to watch.

