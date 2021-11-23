Life is Strange: True Colors wins Best Storytelling at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

Life is Strange: True Colors is the winner of the Golden Joystick Award for Best Storytelling for 2021.

Deck Nine's latest entry in the beloved series managed to woo voters thanks to its endearing cast of characters and moving story that follows Alex Chen as she heads to the small town of Haven Springs to reunite with her brother.

There was some serious competition this year, with games such as 12 Minutes, Psychonauts 2, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale all nominated. However, once the votes had been cast, it was the narrative choice drama of Life is Strange that won out.



Here are the full list of nominees for this award.

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors (Winner)

Psychonauts 2

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

It's especially impressive when you consider that this was Deck Nine's first mainline entry in the Life is Strange series, having previously worked on prequel Before The Storm.

In our glowing review, features writer Heather Wald said: "By the time I come to the end of my journey, I'm so emotionally invested and attached to Alex and the outcome of her story, which speaks volumes about the way Deck Nine effectively delivers a protagonist you can come to care for and connect with. We all want to feel like we belong, that we're not alone, that our feelings are valid, and Alex's yearning to gain a sense of belonging and face her own emotions is something that's easy to relate to."

