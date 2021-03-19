Legendary Green Arrow creator's son to help celebrate character's 80th anniversary

The release of DC's June 2021 solicitations has revealed a new contributor to June 29's Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

Not mentioned in the special's original announcement , DC added the name Larry O'Neil to the list of writers.

cover of Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 (Image credit: DC)

If the surname sounds familiar, you've hit the bullseye. Larry O'Neil is the son of Denny O'Neil, the legendary DC writer and editor who passed away in 2020 and is the creator (along with writer/artist Mike Grell in the '80s) who has arguably most defined the current and most recognizable incarnation of Green Arrow.

Once a sort-of happy-go-lucky Batman with a bow with his own 'boy wonder' Speedy, in a late '60's Justice League story O'Neil stripped Oliver Queen of his millionaire playboy status and transformed him into a socially conscious, politically left-wing activist , a depiction that most famously helped drive the legendary '70s Green Lantern/Green Arrow "Hard-Traveling Heroes" run (Green Lantern #76-87) with artist Neal Adams.

It was the earlier Justice League stories that also established Oliver Queen's romantic relationship with Black Canary, a relationship that endures to this day with DC hinting in recent months it could be headed for a possible wedding .

Larry O'Neil is an actor/writer/director/producer who directed the 1997 original HBO film Breast Men starring David Schwimmer and Chris Cooper.

Look for more details on O'Neil's contribution to the special when available and check out the new variant covers DC released with the June solicits.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Green Arrow was just one of the many characters Denny O'Neil had a profound creative influence on.