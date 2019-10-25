Relive the best of Left 4 Dead 2 in Dying Light, available now in Techland's limited time event

***Update***

Techland has now revealed the full details for its Dying Light/Left 4 Dead 2 crossover event, which is live in its open world zombie game (for free) from yesterday until Monday, October 28. The limited time event ramps up the action with "an increased number of Virals [and] waves of attacking hordes", but those who partake in the challenges will be rewarded with unique Gold Blueprints for crafting exclusive weapons inspired by Valve's zombie slaying classic.

This includes the Electric Guitar, Frying Pan, and Golf Club, but don't worry if you don't have time to log into Dying Light this weekend; the standard, non-Gold blueprints for each weapon will be available as a drop in the baseline version of the game once this Left 4 Dead 2 event comes to its end. You can watch the full trailer for the crossover mode below.

Original story below:

Left 4 Dead 2 represents the pinnacle of local co-op shooting, a frenetic blast through hordes, in the truest sense, of zombies littered with scary-as-hell special foes like boomers and witches. Unfortunately, the series has lived up to its name, with the most recent entry being the now 10-year-old Left 4 Dead 2. Thankfully, fellow zombie shooter Dying Light seems to be resurrecting its co-op ancestor in some sort of crossover with Left 4 Dead 2, announced by Techland on Twitter.

The post on the official Dying Light Twitter account is agonizingly vague, offering virtually nothing beyond an official confirmation that Dying Light and Left 4 Dead 2 are getting a crossover in some shape or form. There's an official poster featuring both games' logos, but outside that small morsel of official material we're left with nothing but guesses to go by.

Dying Light already allows players to link up online for up to four-player co-op play, so it's unlikely we'll see a whole new game mode, especially now almost five years after Dying Light's release and so near the release of Dying Light 2. It's easy to let your imagination go wild, but I soberly admit there's almost zero chance we'll see some reimagining of The Parish campaign or even an individual chapter from Left 4 Dead 2. More likely, we'll get some cosmetics and if fortune's in our favor, we'll enter a dimly-lit building and hear the distant cry of the dreaded witch.