Leaker claims Resident Evil Outrage is actually Resident Evil Revelations 3

A Capcom insider has claimed that the leaked Resident Evil Outrage is actually Resident Evil Revelations 3 in all but name.

Dusk Golem, who you might be familiar with from past leaks associated with the Resident Evil series, claims that Resident Evil Revelations 3 is coming, but under the name Resident Evil Outrage. Additionally, the leaker also claims that Outrage is launching within a year of Resident Evil 8 (which releases in May 2021), and will be a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

(1/2) This is not from me, but for the record, Revelations 3 is coming out within a year of Village's release date, either late 2020 or early 2021. It probably won't be called Rev 3, the name we know it as is "Resident Evil Outrage", but it was Rev 3 at one point in dev at the https://t.co/LJOBkW7txrFebruary 14, 2021

If you're not familiar with Resident Evil Outrage, it was one of the unannounced Capcom projects outed through a ransomware attack on the company late last year. After refusing to pay the ransom demand to hackers, information pertaining to Capcom franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter was leaked online, which included Resident Evil Outrage.

If Dusk Golem's claims are accurate, then Resident Evil Revelations is being revived under the name of Resident Evil Outrage. For those unfamiliar with the series, Revelations is a spin-off series of the main numbered entries, beginning in 2012 with a timed exclusivity for the Nintendo 3DS, whereas Resident Evil Revelations 2 launched in 2015 for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version coming two years later in 2017.

In all, it's set to be an incredibly busy 12 months for Resident Evil. Resident Evil 8 launches in May 2021 for both current and next-gen consoles, accompanied by the multiplayer Resident Evil: ReVerse. A Resident Evil movie reboot will release later in September 2021, while Resident Evil Outrage will supposedly launch in late 2021/early 2022. On top of that, a Resident Evil Netflix series is slated for launch at some point in 2021, bringing the total of Resident Evil projects releasing within the next year to five.

