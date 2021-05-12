Layers of Fear 2 is launching on Nintendo Switch next week

Layers of Fear 2 is launching on Nintendo Switch Thursday, May 20, Bloober Team and Nintendo have announced. Check out the reveal trailer from Bloober Team's official YouTube channel above.

If you haven't played Bloober Team's highly acclaimed horror sequel or you simply want a mobile version, you can pre-order Layers of Fear 2 on Switch right now and get a 10% discount for doing so. Otherwise, it'll launch for USD 29.99 / EUR 29.99.

First releasing in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Layers of Fear 2 is technically a sequel to the first game, but its story is largely self-contained, so if you'd rather start with the newer game you shouldn't run into any narrative snags. That matters a lot here, as both Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 are essentially walking simulators that utilize smart level design and writing to tell a compelling psychological horror tale.

"Your past has helped to mold you into what you are, forced upon you the skills required to hone your craft," reads the game's official synopsis. "That same past has scraped deep furrowing scars into you, not on the outside where the world can see, but in a place buried so deep within that it has become shapeless. You push those memories down but let the experiences drive you into who, or what, you must play."

We ranked the original Layers of Fear as one of the best horror games to play right now, and it's pretty darn high up on the list.