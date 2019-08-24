Lady and the Tramp live-action remake trailer debuts at D23 2019 - watch it now

The Lady and the Tramp live-action remake trailer has been unveiled during the Disney+ streaming service showcase panel at D23.

One of several new Disney movies on the horizon, Lady and the Tramp – featuring the voices of Tessa Thompson and The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux – will debut day one of the service’s launch on November 12.

The trailer shows the two titular doggos, as well as much of the supporting cast, engaging in some ruff hijinks and barking mad behaviour; it’s clear that the spirit of the original 1955 Disney animation is alive and well.

The Lady and the Tramp live-action remake is the latest in a long line of prior and upcoming retoolings of iconic Disney animations. Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King have all grossed over $1 billion each in recent years, while Mulan will arrive and aim for a similar target in 2020. Lady and the Tramp, though, won’t be heading into cinemas – it’s exclusive to Disney+.

Plus, fun fact: all of the dogs shown in the Lady and the Tramp trailer are rescue dogs and were all adopted by the cast and crew after filming wrapped. D’aww.

Watch the trailer below.