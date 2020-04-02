Kojima has ideas for a "revolutionary" horror game, and it's got nothing to do with PT

Kojima already has ideas for a "revolutionary" new horror game that he hopes will make you crap your pants.

In an interview with BAFTA, the famed video game director opened up about PT and some new "ideas" he has for a horror game he'd like to make. Just for good measure, I think I'll slap a quick NSFW warning here before you read on.

"PT ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday," Kojima said, referencing his wildly successful Silent Hills demo. "Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind."

And there you have it, Hideo Kojima has "plans" to make you soil yourself, and in more ways than one. As if I wasn't already worried enough about what the mind behind Silent Hill and PT could do to my nervous stomach, the man himself has now spelled it out crystal clear.

Kojima also touched on what made a brief, claustrophobic demo like PT such an enduring phenomenon. "PT is special. Human fear ultimately stems from the unknown. PT was an experiment in producing an effect in response to that nature. So, the reaction was as expected – if anything we could say that it was a great success as a teaser. PT was a mysterious game, created by a mysterious studio, with no previous announcement or information, so it used forbidden techniques to increase fear. It was a one-off thing, so we cannot reuse that method again."

From the sound of it, Kojima plans on leaving PT in the past and moving on with something new, and perhaps even more terrifying. After rumors of a Silent Hills revival and series reboot surfaced online, Konami issued a statement denying the rumors but clarified they're "not closing the door on the franchise."