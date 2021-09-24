Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Everything we know so far about Kirby's upcoming adventure

Our favorite pink puffball is returning next year in the new 3D platforming adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That's right, Kirby is officially coming back. With our first look at the game debuting during the September Nintendo Direct , we got to see Kirby traverse through areas such as shopping mall and an empty street overgrown with greenery - the setting reminds us of The Last Us, except here everything has that trademark colorful Kirby cuteness. We haven't seen our adorable hero lead his own game since Kirby Star Allies back in 2018, but he's finally making a proper comeback in a big way, with an intriguing world setting that we can't wait to explore.

If you're just as excited about the prospect of Kirby's upcoming adventure as we are, we've gathered together everything you need to know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, from the release date to gameplay details.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During the Direct, the reveal trailer officially confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release in Spring, 2022. While we don't have an exact release date beyond that launch window, it at least tells us we can expect to see Kirby land on the Switch sometime between March and May.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land setting and story

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ahead of the official reveal, a leak of the key art showing Kirby in a post-apocalyptic setting sent our imaginations running wild. Now we know it's the real deal, we're very intrigued to know more. Nintendo describes it as a "mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization", which raises questions surrounding what happened to this place and those that once inhabited it. In the trailer, we can see Kirby venture through an empty shopping mall and run through deserted streets decorated with towering skyscrapers that have been reclaimed by the natural world, with foliage growing over the structures.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at a variety of different creative stage designs that we'll get to explore, from the likes of a rundown road to a theme park. There are also areas covered in snow and a sandy desert-like location that looks like a construction site. Kirby washes ashore in this mysterious setting, but we don't yet know how Kirby ended up here or what happened to this abandoned setting in the past. One thing's for sure: it'll be exciting to discover more.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land lets you roam freely around the stages

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first 3D adventure in the series, and as if that wasn't exciting enough, we'll be able to free-roam around the stages to explore the abandoned structures and streets that were once home to a mysterious past civilization. With a range of different landscapes and structures to make our way through, the prospect of having more freedom in our movement in what has historically been a side-scrolling series will no doubt open up the adventure in exciting ways and allow us to find any hidden secrets that might be tucked away.

Kirby and the Forgotten land includes familiar copy abilities

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, this wouldn't be a Kirby game without his signature copy abilities. We get to see in the trailer that Kirby will once again be copying his enemies and making use of some classic abilities, such as using a sword with his adorable Link-like hat, and hitting foes with elements such as ice and fire. We also see how Kirby can use his abilities to explore and progress by smashing through walls and solving puzzle-like elements.

Kirby and the Forgotten has big boss battles and new enemies

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The forgotten land is now home to all manner of new foes, with animal-like creatures such as orange foxes, big purple hedgehogs, and a large snake. We also see some very adorable little baby chicks that follow Kirby around, but how they come into play remains to be seen.

Kirby will also be facing some big battles. Just like past Kirby games, we're set to see some boss fights, such as one we get to witness in the trailer which shows a giant gorilla sporting a mohawk. After smashing through a window and grabbing a very surprised-looking Kirby, we see the large enemy hurling giant rocks at our puffball hero and taking swipes with some very sizable arms. Some poor Waddle Dee friends are trapped inside a cage that hangs from the enemy's neck - but thankfully it seems Kirby can free them and save the day once the fight is won. As a 3D adventure, the boss fight looks much grander and it'll be exciting to see what else we'll have to face.

