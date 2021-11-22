Kirby and the Forgotten Land ESRB rating reveals more details about the pink blob’s upcoming adventure

A new rating for Kirby and the Forgotten Land has revealed new details about the upcoming game.

According to a recent ESRB rating , the action-adventure game will require players to "help Kirby save kidnapped creatures from evil forces" whilst traversing 3D platforms, collecting coins, and solving puzzles. Not only this but Kirby will also have his usual abilities on hand to battle a range of enemies including mushrooms, foxes, and giant turtles - which we got a brief look at in the Kirby and the Forgotten Land reveal trailer .

It looks like Kirby will also have a range of weapons at his disposal this time around too, as the rating summary states that players will use swords, bombs, and "blaster-type pistols" to defeat the enemies mentioned above. The rating also revealed that: "Boss battles can be frenetic, with laser fire, explosions, and projectiles flying at Kirby, often from a close-up perspective." Which makes this game sound even more like Kirby meets The Last of Us.

Other than the reveal trailer which debuted during the Nintendo Direct in October 2021 , which was unfortunately leaked just hours before the showcase , we haven’t seen too much else about the new Kirby game.

It is rumored however that Kirby and the Forgotten Land could have some kind of multiplayer aspect to it. This is due to an earlier rating by the Australian Classification board which claimed the game has "online interactivity." To make things even more confusing, the ESRB listing says that the game has "no interactive elements" so we’re not sure who to believe.