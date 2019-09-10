Official KFC dating sim lets you date the Colonel, a ghost, or seemingly a dog

Update: In a statement to Polygon, KFC confirmed that I Love You Colonel Sanders! will be released for free on Steam on September 24.

If you've ever wanted to date a hot version of Colonel Sanders, the jolly mascot of fast food chicken chain KFC, your day has come. KFC worked with developer Psyop to create a dating sim appropriately titled I Love You, Colonel Sanders! Which, obviously, is described as "a finger lickin' good dating simulator."

The KFC dating sim is currently unavailable, but its Steam page says it'll be released soon. It also says: "Throughout your journey, you’ll be faced with life-changing decisions that will affect your chances of friendship and love. But be careful! Your choices have real consequences with real animated characters’ feelings at stake."

Well you've got me there, KFC; I do care about real animated characters' feelings. And characters is the key word there, as you can seemingly romance many people - and I use the term people loosely - aside from the Colonel himself. KFC says the game has nine "lovable" characters whose arcs support "multiple hours of play-through," which is a lot of hours of play-through by all accounts.

That said, I'm gonna need some clarification on what lovable means in this context, because the trailer for I Love You, Colonel Sanders! (embed via Niche Gamer ) features a ghost, a dog, an apparently sentient robot, and what I can only assume is a character from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Can you actually romance all of these characters, or just befriend them? I guess what I'm really asking is: can you date the dog ? I mean, you can date the pigeon , so I don't see why not.

The game also purportedly features cooking battles, "battle battles," and 11 herbs and spices. Let's hear it for video games, everybody.