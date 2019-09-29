Joy-Con drift lawsuit now includes unhappy Nintendo Switch Lite users

Even though the Nintendo Switch Lite only released a little over a week ago, players are already reporting that one of the issues that plagued the handheld's sibling hybrid system, Nintendo Switch, is back: the dreaded Joy-Con drift.

As Connor explained when the class-action lawsuit first surfaced back in July , Joy-Con drift means the controllers detect a directional input when none is being applied. Though not usually game-breaking, it's an often frustrating defect that will send your camera spinning ever-so-slightly to one side.

Now it seems early adopters of the Nintendo Switch Lite are also being affected and, as Polygon reports, a class-action lawsuit originally for OG Nintendo Switch complaints has since been expanded to also accommodate Lite users affected by Joy-Con drift. 18 American plaintiffs across 16 states are listed in the lawsuit, represented by legal firm Chimicles Shwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith.

“I beat Link’s Awakening over the weekend on my original Switch Lite system, I had only put like 20 something hours on it, and it started to show joy-con drift,” said one player cited in the legal complaint. “Why is this happening earlier on than with the earlier Switch?”

If you're tempted to pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite, check out our Nintendo Switch Lite review-in-progress . "This is clearly the Switch for the handheld core," says GR+'s editor, Sam. "It offers all the Switch's best games in one delightfully compact package and should appeal to anyone whose Switch dock is gathering dust right now. It might not have all the gimmicks and gizmos of the classic Switch, but for those who like to experience their Switch games solo and from the comfort of wherever they damn well please, this is going to be an easy sell."

Are your sticks wandering too? You should try recalibrating your Joy-Cons via the options menu before you seek out support from Nintendo. Here's how to fix the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift problem yourself.