James Bond owner says "gameplay is king" for Project 007

The company behind the James Bond franchise says that it's not just looking to make a "quick buck" from the upcoming video game.

Seaking to GamesIndustry.biz , Robert Marick, head of global consumer products at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, said that "when you look at James Bond, the opportunity to be able to tell an origin story and express that in terms of the [quality] that fans expect, we needed a console partner to be able to help tell that story. We're not here for a quick buck, we're here for what extends the brand."

Former director of interactive business development Matthew Suser went on to say "it's also about authenticity, and we want to make sure that fans are happy with the experiences that we and our partners are providing. We really look for partners in development and publishing that are talented but also understand the IP and brand in a way that will flourish through the gameplay. Gameplay is king, the experience is king, and we want to make sure we're providing great experiences with or without the IP."

That partner, of course, is Hitman developer IO Interactive, which announced the development of Project 007 - a prequel story which won't feature any former Bond actors and which is thought to be a third-person action game - back in January. Unfortunately, we're likely to still be a long way off taking Bond on their new adventure, as Project 007 is still operating under a working title, and development appears to still be in its early stages.

