Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch are on a mission in these exclusive No Time to Die images

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, might have just been delayed until spring 2021, but 007 fans need not despair as we’ve got just the thing for the long winter ahead.

The new movie – which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the superspy – sees the past come back to haunt Bond. He's been enjoying something of an early retirement, but is soon called back into action to face a new big bad: Rami Malek’s Safin.

As well as familiar franchise faces returning – Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes’ M, Ben Whishaw’s Q, Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter – there's also new blood joining Bond. Most notable is Lashana Lynch’s Nomi: a 00 agent who advises James to stay in his lane.

Below, you can see two new exclusive images from the film, featuring Craig and Lynch, taken from the new issue of our sister publication Total Film magazine. The first features Craig and some of the movie’s striking production design, while the second is a behind-the-scenes shot of Lynch and Craig preparing for the movie’s glider set-piece. Check them out now.

Inside the new issue of Total Film, you’ll find everything you need to know about No Time to Die from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and the key production talent who make the stunts, suits, song, vehicles, and more come to life.

But it’s not all about No Time to Die. The new issue also features an in-depth look at the Eon archives, to delve into the secrets of all of the previous Bonds. Plus, Total Film goes in-depth for the 25th anniversary of GoldenEye, the film that took a leap of faith and launched Pierce Brosnan’s tenure in the role.

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to open in cinemas on April 2, 2021.

