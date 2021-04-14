It Takes Two director Josef Fares says his next game will be "even better"

It Takes Two director Josef Fares says his studio's next game is "gonna be so crazy".

In a new interview with Push Square, Fares isn't shy about bigging up the next game from developer Hazelight. "If you ask me about our next game, I can tell you now, it will be even better than It Takes Two," the director says. "It's gonna be so crazy. That's how sure I am, like the concept, what's gonna happen, and people will be blown away."

Fares isn't actually revealing any concrete details of Hazelight's next game just yet, though, and that's hardly a surprise, since It Takes Two only just launched late last month in March. Speaking of the new game, Fares isn't surprised by the praise for Hazelight's latest game, saying "to be honest, I'm not that surprised [about the good reception], because I always have a strong belief in what we do."

It Takes Two was a grand adventure, telling the story of a married couple going through a divorce, and working their way back together with the power of a sentient book. Our It Takes Two review praised the game as "a co-op experience unlike anything other," drawing attention to the constantly evolving mechanics and beautiful worlds to explore.

If you're still yet to play Hazelight's latest adventure, a special Friend Pass lets you invite anyone to participate in the co-op game, even if they don't actually own It Takes Two. While delving through the game ourselves, we discovered that It Takes Two hides a pretty neat cameo from the protagonist of A Way Out, Hazelight's previous co-op adventure game.

