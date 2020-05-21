Iron Man VR demo on PS4 lets you fly around Tony Stark's Malibu estate

An Iron Man VR demo is available now on PS4, giving you an early chance to try on Tony Stark's armor.

While you're waiting for the full Iron Man VR experience to arrive on July 3 , the demo will let you get a feel for the aerial acrobatics and fighting strength of the Iron Man suit. Here's the official outline of everything that's included with the demo:

“Malibu” tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday and Pepper Potts

“Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

That's a pretty good spread, at least as far as free demos go - you could probably spend quite a while just soaring around the beaches near Tony Stark's mansion in Malibu as you get a hang of the flight controls. Speaking of which, you will need a pair of PlayStation Move controllers to play the demo as well as the full game.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Want to play but don't already have a PSVR setup? You should keep an eye out for the PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle, which is set to arrive alongside the game in the Americas. The $349.99 bundle includes the game, a PSVR headset, a PlayStation Camera, two PS Move controllers, and a VR demo disc - everything you need to play, aside from a PS4. In the UK, the PlayStation Move Controller Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle will pack in a copy of the game and two controllers for £84.99.