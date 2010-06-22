iPhone game of the day: Pac-Man

Game: Pac-Man

Price: %26pound;2.99/$4.99

Size: 3.5MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store

How many of today's games will still be this fresh in thirty years' time? Pac-Man on iPhone is still charming, still iconic... still utterly addictive. All you need to do is steer Pac-Man round a maze (using tilt, swipe or touch-screen D-pad controls), eating pills and avoiding the four coloured ghosts. Anyone can understand and enjoy that.

That waka-waka noise is here in full effect as Pac-Man chomps through rows of dots and the noise the ghosts make as they're banished to the middle room is proper old-school awesome. With Xbox-style achievements to unlock, new difficulty levels and a level select for any level you've previously finished, this is asgood a conversionas you could ask for.



Above: Waka-waka-waka-waka... damn Pinky... waka-waka-waka-waka

22 Jun, 2010