Inside Destruction AllStars: Everything you need to know about the first PS5 exclusive of 2021

2021 is going to be a momentous year for PlayStation and it all begins here, with Destruction AllStars – the first PS5 exclusive of the year. The launch window of new systems is typically where we see developers push new ideas into the open, revive long-dormant genres, and begin to break past the early limitations of new hardware and technology.

With Destruction AllStars, we see developer Lucid Games attempting all three. Destruction AllStars is a brand new IP that looks to leverage Sony's long-standing fascination with vehicular racing games – Destruction Derby, Twisted Metal, WipEout, and Hardware: Online Arena to name but a few games that helped define the earliest days of past PlayStation hardware cycles.

Arriving as part of PlayStation Plus, Destruction AllStars introduces players to the next generation of arcade racing. Pushing death-defying destruction together with our first glimpse at how developers may utilise new technologies in the first year of the PS5 – the DualSense Adaptive triggers and Tempest 3D AudioTech combining to improve immersion, all while the ultra-high speed SSD works to deliver lightning-fast load times. Destruction AllStars is also Sony's first attempt at delivering a live-service platform on PS5, and its success or failure here will no doubt be informative of its ambitions in this space in the years ahead.

For On The Radar: Destruction AllStars, GamesRadar sat down with Lucid Games and Sony XDev Europe to learn more about this exciting PS5 exclusive, how it was made, how it will play, and how it will evolve in the future. Find all of our exclusive reporting below, which will give you a chance to go behind-the-scenes with the next-generation of automotive mayhem.

Inside Destruction AllStars Following its reveal back in June 2020, we have been hotly anticipating more information on Destruction AllStars; Lucid Games' attempt to bring the spirit of Destruction Derby into the next generation. In advance of the release of this new PS5 exclusive, GamesRadar sat down with game director Colin Berry from Lucid and Sony XDev Europe's senior producer John McLaughlin to learn more about the game and its high-octane action.

How Destruction AllStars slots into PlayStation's history

Sony has a long history with vehicular racers. Every generation of PlayStation console has invested in car-based combat, from the mayhem of Destruction Derby to the chaos of Twisted Metal. With Destruction AllStars set to continue the age old PlayStation tradition, our sister magazine Retro Gamer is here to give you a brief history lesson on the genre, and some insight into how the vehicular combat games have been a key part of just about every major shift in PlayStation history.



How Destruction AllStars will evolve in the future

Destruction AllStars is built to last. This is Sony's first attempt at a live-service game for PS5 and in this feature we sit down with Lucid and Sony XDev Europe to explore how Destruction AllStars will grow and expand in the future. More importantly, we also learn more about how the team is committed to avoiding any pay-to-win scenarios and why free game modes, characters, and content are integral to the future of Destruction AllStars.



The making of Destruction AllStars Sometimes, for a game to get make it through development, it first requires the stars to align. Sony XDev Europe and Lucid Games walk us through the earliest days of Destruction AllStars' production, charting how the collaboration between studios began with a fascination in Sony's dormant IP, an obsession with engineering the next generation of destruction, and a chance collaboration that got the teams on the path to deliver this PS5 exclusive.

How big is the Destruction AllStars install size?

Destruction AllStars was originally supposed to release as both a physical and digital release for PS5, but following its delay into the launch window it is now only available from the PlayStation store for those of you with an active PS Plus subscription. So if you want to know how much space Destruction AllStars is going to take up on your PS5, be sure to read our guidance on Destruction AllStars file size.



How to play Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars is launching as part of PlayStation Plus in February. Coming exclusively to PS5, Sony announced that Lucid Games' PS5 exclusive will only be available through PS Plus for the foreseeable future. For more information on how long the game is available through the subscription service, and what other awesome games it is launching alongside, follow this link to learn more about free PlayStation Plus games in February.



Why was Destruction AllStars delayed? Destruction AllStars was originally scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020. It was initially designed to land alongside the PS5 on day one, before being pushed to February 2, 2021 – just weeks out from its release. Lucid Games reveals why it delayed Destruction AllStars, speaks to the struggle behind that decision, the benefits of launching on PlayStation Plus, and explains how even the best laid plans can get upended by scheduling conflicts.

Destruction AllStars gameplay

Do you want to get a look at Destruction AllStars in action? Here is seven minutes of Destruction AllStars gameplay with commentary from its game director, Colin Berry. In the game capture, Lucid takes you on a tour of the four key game modes, gives us a tease of some of the dangerous drivers that you'll be able to take control of, and a fresh look at the chaotic carnage that awaits in this action-packed arcade racing game for PS5.



Destruction AllStars tips

You've seen it in action, but how can you master it? If you're looking for some help to get the most out of Destruction AllStars, some notes on how to master the arenas, advice on which characters to pick, or general tips on how to dominate this chaotic destruction derby, then we've got everything you need to know right here. It'll take some time to learn all of Destruction AllStars' ins and outs, but these tips should set you off in the right direction.



Destruction AllStars hands-on In GamesRadar's On the Radar: Destruction AllStars series you have learned how Lucid's PS5 debut was made, and now you can find out how it plays. We have spent a number of hours with Destruction AllStars, its 16 ridiculous racers, and its four key game modes to get a better sense of what it will offer and where it has room to improve in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

