In the Valley of Gods put 'on hold' as Firewatch dev works on other Valve projects

Firewatch studio Campo Santo's In the Valley of Gods has been put "on hold" as the studio shifts focus to other Valve projects such as Half-Life: Alyx and Dota Underlords. Campo Santo came under the Valve umbrella in 2018, and the parent studio is known for a relatively loose internal structure that allows developers to move around between projects at will.

In a statement to Polygon , Camp Santo co-founder Jake Rodkin explained the decision to move resources from In the Valley of Gods, which was originally announced in 2017 over to other projects, chiefly the VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx. The full statement reads:

"To fans looking forward to In the Valley of Gods, it’s probably clear that the optimistic “2019” at the end of the announcement trailer isn’t going to be accurate. In the end, Valve Time makes fools of us all. But yes, developers from the former Campo Santo team have joined other projects at Valve, including Half-Life: Alyx. As you can imagine, our experience in the first-person adventure genre is pretty relevant. You hear a lot about how at Valve you can work on what you want. It turns out that’s true, and there’s a lot of work available. As we integrated ourselves into Valve it became clear there was a lot of valuable work to be done on Half-Life: Alyx. Some of us starting lending a hand, and have since become full-time on the project as it approaches launch. Similarly, some ex-Campos are working on Dota Underlords, some are on Steam, and so on. So to answer your question as of today, In the Valley of Gods development is on hold—but it certainly feels like a project people can and may return to. And when that happens, we’ll find an exciting way to let fans know."

The statement reads increasingly worrisome for Firewatch fans looking forward to Campo Santo's next game. At first it sounds like a delay is sure to be announced, but by the end it's clear that it's an open question as to whether In the Valley of Gods will ever release.

Half-Life: Alyx seems to be a primary focus for Valve as we quickly approach its March 2020 release window. The highly-anticipated prequel to Half-Life 2 is compatible with any PC-wired VR headset, including standalone headsets like Oculus Quest if equipped with a link cable.