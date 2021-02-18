Immortals: Fenyx Rising PS5 and Xbox Series X comparison video puts the new consoles back to back

A new Immortals: Fenyx Rising PS5 and Xbox Series X comparison video also puts the Nintendo Switch version in the running, with some surprising results.

The graphics tech analysts at Digital Foundry turned their magnifying glasses and frame counters to the open-world, Greek mythology-inspired adventure for their latest project. While we've seen them break down Black Ops Cold War and Control Ultimate Edition , they also took the relatively rare opportunity to put the new-gen versions of a game side by side with their Switch release.

If you're playing on any of the new-gen systems (including Xbox Series S), you can choose between the default Performance mode to target a higher frame rate or Quality mode to target higher resolutions. According to Digital Foundry's tests of the most recent version of the game, Immortals does an admirable job of holding solid to its targets across all of the consoles and modes.

On both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Performance mode rarely dips below 60 FPS with resolutions that range between full 4K and just under 1440p; Quality mode sticks to 30 FPS just as solidly while keeping locked to true 4K. The Xbox Series S version targets 1440p as its peak instead, but its frame rates are equally stable.

On the other side of the generational and handheld divide, the Nintendo Switch version makes a lot of visual sacrifices in terms of how detailed distant objects appear as well as certain visual effects. It also has the most unstable framerate of the tested consoles, often struggling to stick close to 30 FPS whether docked (where the top resolution is 720p) or in handheld (where it drops to 508p).

Still, it's impressive that the game runs on Switch at all, considering it's built on the same proprietary Ubisoft engine that powers Assassin's Creed Valhalla - you just might want to keep it undocked where the lower draw distances and frame rates are harder to notice.