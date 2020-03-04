How to watch the Resident Evil 3 gameplay stream starting at 11am PST / 7pm GMT

You'll want to know how to watch the Resident Evil 3 gameplay stream to catch the latest details about the remake, and we've got all the info you need right here.

Capcom made a surprise announcement yesterday that it would share "an exclusive gameplay stream" for Resident Evil 3 today at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT. The presentation will be streamed live to Capcom's Twitch and YouTube channels. If you're here, you're all ready to watch via the Twitch channel embed above. Capcom confirmed last week that a Resident Evil 3 demo "is on the way", so here's hoping that the stream ends with an "and you can play it now" announcement.

Capcom has been moving fast with Resident Evil 3 details ever since it first announced the remake back at The Game Awards in December 2019. After the horror brilliance that was Resident Evil 2 last year, anything that fills the time between now and the April 3 release date sounds good.

We know Resident Evil 3 will both include a modernized take on the original Resident Evil 3 campaign and Project Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer game that sets a team of survivors against a nefarious Mastermind. You should expect the remake's campaign to take a few more creative liberties with the original story than Resident Evil 2 did, but it's still meant to tell a tale that's true to the original Resident Evil storyline.

We'll be watching the Resident Evil 3 gameplay stream as well, and we'll all have the biggest news ready for you to recap ASAP once the stream concludes.