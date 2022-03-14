How to watch March Madness: live streams, schedule, and channels

March Madness key dates First Four: March 15-16

Watch anywhere in the world: Express VPN

With the seeds announced and the brackets in place, it's time to work out how to watch March Madness this year. With so many dates and channels to track, though, that can be easier said than done. That's why we've put together a complete March Madness live stream guide - so you can start ticking off some dates in the calendar and get your viewing options sorted ahead of time.

The First Four will take to the court on March 15, so we're down to the wire now if you're planning on catching the tournament in full. In the West, Rutgers will take on Notre Dame, Texas So. will play Texas A&M in the Midwest, Wright St. and Bryant will face off in the South, and over in the East its Wyoming vs Indiana. All of this is happening at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio - but we're making sure you can watch March Madness from wherever you find yourself.

While the full March Madness event took place at a single location last year (for the first time ever), 2022's tournament will stretch across 14 courts over the three weeks of basketball action. You'll find out exactly how to watch Madness Madness's every chaotic second right here, as well as the full streaming timetable. We're also showing you how to watch March Madness for free with a Sling TV free trial as well.

How to watch March Madness in the US

You can watch March Madness across four channels in the US, with TBS picking up every divisional round and CBS, TNT, and TruTV offering select weeks. However, if you've cut the cord it's time to check out which streaming options will offer you the best bang for buck value - and that's Sling TV.

Sling TV includes channels that cover 49 out of the 67 scheduled games with a $35 per month subscription, but to get the full package you can also add Paramount+ to your plan. At $44.99, this is the most cost-efficient way to get CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV all under one roof. Plus, if you're only interested in the final play, you can watch the March Madness National Championship for free with a three day free trial (you'll just have to hold off subscribing until April 2).

Sling TV + Paramount Plus

US viewers looking for a complete March Madness live stream solution should head over to Sling TV. The cable-cutting service offers three out of the four March Madness channels in its $34.99 per month Blue package. However, to watch the CBS games as well, you can also add Paramount+ onto your bill for a total of $44.99 per month. That's far cheaper than competitors YouTubeTV ($64.99 per month) and Hulu+ Live ($69.99 per month) are charging for the full roster.

How to watch March Madness in the UK

BT Sport

UK viewers catch watch March Madness on BT Sport in 2022. If you're not already a BT broadband customer, we'd recommend picking up a BT Sport Monthly Pass. This will cover you throughout the March Madness tournament and comes in at just £25 with no contracts to worry about either.

How to watch March Madness in Australia

Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights to March Madness in Australia, offering basketball fans Down Under access to the full tournament for $25 a month. However, it's worth noting that Kayo is currently offering a 14 day free trial on both its $25 Basic plan and its Premium plan (which adds an additional screen), so if you time it right you could catch all the final two weeks for free.

How to watch March Madness from anywhere in the world

If you're after full US coverage from outside the country, you'll need an extra piece of kit in your arsenal. A VPN allows you to log into streaming services when you're away from home as if you were in the country, by spoofing an IP address from anywhere in the world. That means you can sign into your Sling TV account as if you were back in the US.

ExpressVPN

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN software out there - and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN provider available, with super-fast speeds and excellent security. Not only that, but thanks to wide compatibility across PC, laptops, mobile, Fire TV (not for iPlayer though), Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more you'll be able to watch the big game on the big screen as well. Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free right now with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you do change your mind. It's worth noting, however, that Express VPN is currently unable to stream BBC iPlayer on Amazon Firesticks right now. If this was your preferred play, we'd recommend checking out NordVPN instead. You'll still find that excellent 30-day guarantee on offer here as well. To watch March Madness 2022 using a VPN, simply install your software and select a new location from the list on offer. Once connected, you'll be browsing the web and enjoying content as if you're in that selected location.

Selection Sunday

March 13 | 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am ACT | CBS

First Four

March 15 | 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am ACT | TruTV

March 16 | 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am ACT | TruTV

Round One

March 17 | 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT / 1am ACT | CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

March 18 | 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT / 1am ACT | CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Round Two

March 19 | 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT / 1am ACT | CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

March 20 | 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT / 1am ACT | CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Sweet 16

March 24 | 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT / 11am ACT | CBS, TBS

March 25 | 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT / 11am ACT | CBS, TBS

Elite 8

March 26 | 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am ACT | TBS

March 27 | 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 1am ACT | CBS

Final Four

April 2 | 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am ACT | TBS

National Championship

April 4 | 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT / 10am ACT | TBS

