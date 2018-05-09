How to make a Nintendo Labo guitar from scratch and get playing all the best tunes

There's no doubt that you can make some amazing things with the Nintendo Labo Variety kit. From a piano to a fishing rod and a motorbike, initially you'll feel like the cardboard possibilities are endless. But soon, the novelty will wear off and you'll be wondering what to make next. I know I was.

Well, the future of your cardboard adventures lies in the Labo Garage where you can code your very own games or other creations. In one of the early Nintendo Labo trailers, Ninty showed off how to make a basic guitar using a couple of inputs and outputs, so we decided to take making a Nintendo Labo guitar one step further and make a whole guitar, complete with four chords mapped to the directional buttons on the left Joy-Con.

Guitars not your thing? Learn how to fish in Nintendo Labo with our angling guide

It's fairly simple to do once you've got the hang of the coding software that makes up the Labo Garage portion of the game, so as long as you've got a little patience and check out our How To Video above, you'll be rocking out in no time.

What you'll need is:

A copy of the Nintendo Labo software

Your Switch

One Joy-Con

Six elastic bands

Some cardboard large enough to make a 'life-size' guitar

Scissors

The Switch holder from the motorbike

The cardboard Joy-Con holder

Our instructional video above

A little bit of patience

And once you've made your Nintendo Labo guitar, it's worth checking out this handy article that explains how to play a whopping 229 songs with just four chords, and you'll be a cardboard guitar hero in no time at all. And if you're waiting to buy it, here are the best Nintendo Labo deals right now.

If you've made anything amazing with Nintendo Labo - or a better guitar than us - drop us a line in the comments below or spam us with photos and videos on Twitter @GamesRadar.