How to live stream Manny Pacquiao Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight and watch the boxing from anywhere today

Age clearly isn't anything but a number for former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao as the legendary fighter returns to the ring once more for another title fight at the grand age of 42. Here's how to live stream Manny Pacquiao Jr vs Yordenis Ugas online where you are.

Having originally been lined up to take on IBF champ Errol Spence Jr, Pacquiao will now take on WBA welterweight champ Yordenis Ugas tonight after his original opponent was forced to pull out after sustaining an eye injury in training.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas at a glance This title fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA on Saturday, August 21. The main card begins at: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, with Pacquiao and Ugas's ring walks expected around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST

Cuban fighter Ugas had been preparing for a title defence against Fabian Maidana on tonight's undercard, but it's now his belt being put on the line as the headline act.

While Ugas is being rated as the underdog by bookies and punters alike, with just 4 losses across 30 fights he's likely to provide a significant challenge for Pacquiao who has not stepped in the ring since 2019.

With Pacquiao widely expected to run for president in the Philippines next May, the fight looks likely to be the last time Pacman steps in the ring, making this a a fight no boxing fan will want to miss.

Follow our guide to getting a Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream, where you'll find out how to watch all the action online from anywhere in the world.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Main Event

The great news for UK fight fans is that this welterweight showdown won't be a pay-per-view event and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event. If you're not already a Sky customer, a Now Sports membership may be the best bet for those who want to enjoy the action. As well as this fight it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, which offer loads of live F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf and cricket, and plenty more. Coverage of the fight starts on Sky Sports Main Event at 2am BST early Sunday morning, with Pacquiao and Ugas expected to step into the ring after 4.30am BST. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above. View Deal

Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Fite.TV Fite.TV

Fight fans will be able to watch in the US via Fox Sport PPV, with coverage beginning at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. You'll need to shell out $74.99 for the privilege. Alternatively, dedicated streaming service Fite.TV will also carry the action for the same price, and you can make the most of a 7-day free trial if you're a new customer. If you're prepared to pay, then you'll be able to catch all the in-ring action on your choice of iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, a host of smart TV models and more. Not in the US? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above. View Deal

Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream: how to watch the fight in Canada

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas: live stream boxing in Australia

Main Event on Kayo Main Event on Kayo

This much talked about fight will be shown Down Under via Main Event. The PPV rate is set to cost AU$49.95. The fighters are due to make their ring walks for the headline act at around 3pm AEST on Monday afternoon. View Deal

Live stream Pacquiao vs Ugas from anywhere