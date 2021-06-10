Hot Wheels Unleashed gameplay trailer shows off new Skatepark track

Hot Wheels Unleashed received a new gameplay trailer today which shows off an upcoming Skatepark area in the game.

In the new gameplay trailer, fans of the nostalgic racing game got their first glimpse of the Skatepark environment which comes complete with a giant dinosaur-themed start line, tunnels, and a huge basketball court. Players will also be able to create their own custom tracks in-game with the use of ramps, railings, and beams to create a course Tony Hawk would be proud of.

The new trailer also debuted seven new vehicles with another 53 still to come, including Bad to the Blade, Hot Wheels High, Veloci-Racer, Solid Muscle, Tur-Bone Charged, Roller Toaster, and Time Attaxi - all of which will all be available on day one of release. If this wasn’t exciting enough, there will also be more environment and car reveals announced in the near future.

This is the fourth environment unveiled for the upcoming game and as it turns out, the biggest one too. Previously announced environments include the Garage, the Skyscraper, and the College Campus. With the dusty Garage environment featuring a huge spider, retro car, and even a fire-breathing dragon. It’s safe to say that Hot Wheels are still maintaining the edgy over-the-top design they’re known for.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will not only give players the opportunity to race around a variety of tracks but will also let them customise both their cars (thanks to a choice of skins) and the courses via the game’s Track Editor, which allows players to customise the pre-existing tracks with several new additions and share them with the game’s online community.

Already dying to get your hands on this eccentric racing game? We've got good news, as pre-orders are already open with certain editions coming with a tonne of extras including a steel book case, poster, and Bone Shaker diecast car. Hot Wheels Unleashed is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 29, 2021.

