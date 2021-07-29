New Horrified: American Monsters board game lets you hunt down Bigfoot and the Mothman

Following the success of the original Horrified board game , Ravensburger is unleashing a sequel in the form of Horrified: American Monsters this October. Featuring classic cryptids like the Mothman, it'll cost $34.99 and can be played by one to five players.

While its predecessor focused on Universal Monsters such as Dracula, this version of Horrified is delving into American folklore; you'll be defending the town of Cross Creek from Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, the Chupacabra, Mothman, the Ozark Howler, and the Banshee of the Badlands. Because it's set in the definition of small-town USA during the 1950s or 1960s, Horrified: American Monsters has a very different feel as well. Rather than braving the gothic castles of some nameless European village, you'll have to survive assaults on everything from high school to remote farms.

The same mechanics that made the 2019 version one of the best cooperative board games are coming back, though. Requiring unique tactics for beating each creature, teamwork is essential and trolley problem scenarios where you're put between a proverbial rock and hard place are all but guaranteed for Horrified: American Monsters.

Developer Prospero Hall's attention to detail is as impressive as usual, too. Each monster gets a detailed miniature for use during games, while the various cards are color-rich and evocative of old case files.

Horrified: American Monsters isn't the only announcement from publisher Ravensburger, either - fall 2021 also sees the release of echoes: An Audio Mystery Game. This is an app-assisted card adventure for up to six players aged 14 and over. Two stories will mark echoes' launch, tasking players with unravelling the mystery of a haunted Scottish manor and the truth about a mobster in a smoky New York speakeasy.

