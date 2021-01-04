Hitman 3 developer reveals trilogy will take up around 100GB

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has revealed that all three games in the recent assassination trilogy will take up around 100GB when installed.

"One thing I think all of you will be happy to hear is that we have managed to get the size of the game down significantly," a verified IO developer said on a ResetEra thread concerning Hitman 3. "All three games with all content will take up around 100gb." The developer then goes on to say that the file sizes of the previous two Hitman games from IO will be reduced when Hitman 3 releases, chiefly due to compression of textures.

This is great news for fans concerned with games taking up a lot of room on their console or PC storage. It's a fantastic feat for IO to get the install size of all three Hitman games to around 100GB, especially in the same era where the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes up well over 100GB, without installing the game's campaign or Zombies modes.

Elsewhere in the ResetEra thread, the IO developer in question reveals that both Hitman and Hitman 2 will be getting a few visual upgrades when Hitman 3 launches later this month. While we previously new that both games would be getting improvements thanks to Hitman 3's new engine, and the developer reveals that one upgrade in particular is adding some impressive reflections.

Hitman 3 launches for PC, PS4 PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on January 20. On all next-gen platforms, the game will run at 60FPS, with stunning 4K visuals.

For a complete look at all the other games that are going to be launching at some point over the rest of the year, you can check out our new games 2021 guide for more.