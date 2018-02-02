Historical accuracy has never looked as exciting as it does in RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance

When you hear "RPG," what comes to mind? Maybe some spell-slinging swordsman, delving into dungeons and fending off dragons? Elves, maybe? Elves are great, don't get me wrong. Love me some elves. But when you get right down to it, very few of these games depict a world that feels real. Because, of course, it's not. But Kingdom Come: Deliverance aims to deliver a different type of RPG experience - one rooted in history and realistic portrayals of medieval society.

And I gotta say, it looks cool as hell.

Developed by Czech Republic-based Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come: Deliverance tells the story of a 15th century blacksmith's son, who is the sole survivor of an attack on his village. Desperate for revenge, he joins up with a resistance group that aims to fight back against King Sigismund of Luxembourg. While our hero's journey may be a fictional one, the major players are all true to history. In fact, among the Warhorse team is a full-time historian, so that the game can depict 15th century Bohemia as accurately as possible.

Still, this is a video game, and we want our games to be fun, right? Kingdom Come has features that should make it a standout in that area as well: an open world for you to explore, quests to undertake with multiple solutions, brutal melee combat (or the ability to take a stealthier or more long-range route), character progression including various perks and ability upgrades, and dynamic character interactions which allow you to fight, steal, persuade, or even seduce the folks you come across.

Remember the first time you saw The Witcher games and you could just tell there was intense passion behind it? That's the feeling I get watching Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and it makes me excited. I may have been bored out of my mind in history class, but I'll be keeping a close eye on this game when it comes to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on February 13. How about you?



