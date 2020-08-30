Here's a new teaser for psychological horror Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Modus Games has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming horror sequel, Remothered: Broken Porcelain.

Entitled "Whispers", publisher Modus says the "touching-yet-chilling" trailer – which is just one and a half minutes long, so it doesn't give away much – tells the story of how the "game’s protagonist, Jennifer, and her timid companion Lindsay become each other’s support at Ashmann Inn – residence rife with unexpected horrors".

It shows the best, and worst, of Jennifer's life at Ashmann, her burgeoning relationship with Lyn, and the hints at the horrors that await her. Here, take a peek:

"Jennifer and Lindsay’s bond has formed in the most unlikely of places, the horror-filled halls of the Ashmann Inn," explains the video description. "That bond will be put to the test when Remothered: Broken Porcelain launches on October 20, 2020."

As Sam explained when the game was first announced , whether you're new to the series or a returning fan, the developer has tweaked the terror in this latest game, which aims to heighten the immersion of the terrifying tale. These changes include new gameplay and storytelling elements, which you'll explore as you discover the horrors that go on behind closed doors at the Ashmann Inn. It's the sequel to 2018's Remothered: Tormented Fathers.

Like the previous game, Remothered: Broken Porcelain is all about trying to avoid combat or coming too close to any of the terrors that walk the hotel's halls, so hide and seek is a key mechanic and crucial to your survival.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain is slated to release for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on October 20, 2020.