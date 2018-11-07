Here are four of the biggest changes coming to Fallout 76 thanks to your feedback

With just one more session left of the Fallout 76 beta , Bethesda has gathered data on a whole bunch of stuff to fix for the full-release version of Fallout 76. They did call this the "Break-it Early Test Application", after all. There are many changes on the way as detailed in an official Reddit post , but four in particular stuck out as especially noteworthy for folks who have already tried their hand at online life in post-apocalyptic Appalachia.

Look forward to a bigger Stash

Four hundred pounds sounds like a lot, but it runs out fast when you're bringing home tons of junk and new weapons with every scavenging trip. If you're the "hoard everything that looks even mildly useful" kind of player, you probably got real tired of the Fallout 76 beta's Stash limit. Bethesda says it's planning to increase the weight limit "in the future", but don't expect it to ever go away entirely. You can always boot Fallout 4 back up if you miss the old days of storing dozens of laser rifles in a single nightstand.

Bethesda's (grudgingly) looking into push-to-talk on PC

"Our goal with voice chat being on by default is to highlight that the world is alive with real people, other players like you," Bethesda said, explaining why it opted for always-open mic communication. It sounds like a cool immersion-boosting idea on paper, but in practice it often results in a lot of hearing other people's dogs barking, other people's friends talking about how high they are, and other people's game audio echoing back from their speakers and into their microphones. PC players in particular are used to having push-to-talk as an option, and Bethesda says it's looking into adding the feature on that platform.

Expect fewer loud, inexplicable gunshot noises

You're enjoying a moment of quiet as you cut through a patch of trees with no monsters or other players in sight, you decide to hop on top of a boulder to take a quick look around, and BAM! A gunshot sound so loud it's like it's firing directly into your eardrum rings out - then back to silence. These very loud sound effects that don't seem to correspond to any perceivable in-game event are one of the strangest bugs throughout the Fallout 76 beta, and Bethesda says they'll be resolved in an update "near launch."

Bethesda's fixing away your hunger pains

Fallout 76 implements some of the hunger and disease features that were limited to survival modes in Fallouts of the past, but certain players were finding it overly punitive. Like, "no matter what I eat and how many illnesses I cure my character is still super hungry" punitive. Bethesda says it's tracked down the issue and it will be fixed in a future update. Maybe now you can cut down on all that Mystery Meat.