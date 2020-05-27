HBO Max: Every movie and TV show available at launch

HBO Max has arrived. The streaming service hopes to rival Netflix and Disney Plus by offering a wide selection of TV shows and movies, headlined by the sitcom Friends.

So, should you subscribe? Really, it comes down to one thing: the content. And HBO Max offers a lot of it. Acclaimed series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Succession, and Watchmen are all being made available at launch. And, although HBO may be best known for their TV shows, lest we forget HBO Max is actually the streaming home of various Warner Bros. movies. Big hitters include Alien, Casino Royale, the Die Hard movies, and the Harry Potter movies.

There are also a couple of original shows: Craftopia, from YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki; Legendary, a ballroom competition show; Love Life, a scripted series from Anna Kendrick; a late show from Elmo; Looney Tunes Cartoons; and On the Record, which tells the story of Drew Dixon. Here's the full list.

HBO Max: TV shows

Friends

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who (modern series)

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman

Nancy Drew

Katy Keene

DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Westworld

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

Sex and the City

Veep

The Wire

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

Succession

Watchmen

Barry

Euphoria

The Jinx

The Sopranos

The Alienist

Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)

Robot Chicken

Trigonometry

Ghosts

Home

Stath Lets Flats

Torchwood

Luther

The Honorable Woman

The Office (U.K. version)

Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)

Independent

Lipstick Empire

Happily Ever Avatar

HBO Max: Original shows

Craftopia

Legendary

Love Life

Looney Tunes Cartoons

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

On the Record

HBO Max: Modern movies

A Nightmare on Elm Street films

A Star is Born (2018)

A Walk to Remember

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

American Pie

Analyze This

Annie Hall

Apocalypse Now

Aquaman

Aquamarine

Armageddon

Art of Racing in the Rain

Babe

Batman & Robin

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Big Top Pee Wee

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Broken Arrow

Casino Royale

Cast Away

Closer

Cold Mountain

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Critters

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darjeeling Limited

Deep Blue Sea

Dick Tracy

Die Hard films

Downtown Abbey

Dr. Strangelove

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of the Sun

Fast Five

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fight Club

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th

Gangs of New York

Gia

Glengarry Glen Ross

Good Will Hunting

Great Expectations

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hackers

Hairspray

Hairspray (musical remake)

Half Nelson

Happy Death Day

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hellboy

Her Smell

Hobbs & Shaw

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Isn’t it Romantic

Jaws films

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick 3

Joker

Josie and the Pussycats

Justice League

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors

Lord of the Rings films

Love Actually

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Moulin Rouge!

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mrs. Doubtfire

Muriel’s Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Out of Africa

Pearl Harbor

Pet Sematary (1989)

Piranha

Policy Academy films

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Prisoners

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantam of Solace

Raising Arizona

Ready or Not

Requiem for a Dream

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 3

Scooby-Doo

Selena

Set it Off

Shazam!

Shutter Island

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)

Slumdog Millionaire

Snakes on a Plane

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Swingers

Teen Witch

That Thing You Do!

The Devil’s Advocate

The Family Stone

The Hobbit

The Hot Chick

The Kids Are All Right

The Land Before Time

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Meg

The Mighty Ducks

The Others

The Outsiders

The Shining

The Skulls

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Witches of Eastwick

Three Kings

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

Twins

Two Weeks Notice

Unbreakable

Unfriended

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

What About Bob?

What Women Want

Wonder Woman (2017)

Xanadu

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday



HBO Max: Classic movies

2001: A Spacey Odyssey

42nd Street

A Hard Day’s Night

A Star is Born (1954, 1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

An American in Paris

Annie Hall

Babette’s Feast

Belle De Jour

Ben-Hur

Bonnie and Clyde

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Cool Hand Luke

Diabolique

East of Eden

Giant

Gone with the Wind

How the West Was Won

King Kong

Klute

Lolita

Network

North by Northwest

Point Blank

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Singin in the Rain

The Maltese Falcon

The Philadelphia Story

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Searchers

The Singing Nun

The Wild Bunch

The Wizard of Oz

Woodstock