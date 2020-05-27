HBO Max: Every movie and TV show available at launch

HBO Max has arrived. The streaming service hopes to rival Netflix and Disney Plus by offering a wide selection of TV shows and movies, headlined by the sitcom Friends.
So, should you subscribe? Really, it comes down to one thing: the content. And HBO Max offers a lot of it. Acclaimed series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Succession, and Watchmen are all being made available at launch. And, although HBO may be best known for their TV shows, lest we forget HBO Max is actually the streaming home of various Warner Bros. movies. Big hitters include Alien, Casino Royale, the Die Hard movies, and the Harry Potter movies.
There are also a couple of original shows: Craftopia, from YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki; Legendary, a ballroom competition show; Love Life, a scripted series from Anna Kendrick; a late show from Elmo; Looney Tunes Cartoons; and On the Record, which tells the story of Drew Dixon. Here's the full list.
HBO Max: TV shows
Friends
The Big Bang Theory
Doctor Who (modern series)
Rick and Morty
The Boondocks
The Bachelor
Sesame Street
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Batwoman
Nancy Drew
Katy Keene
DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)
The O.C.
Pretty Little Liars
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Westworld
Big Little Lies
Game of Thrones
Sex and the City
Veep
The Wire
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
Succession
Watchmen
Barry
Euphoria
The Jinx
The Sopranos
The Alienist
Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)
Robot Chicken
Trigonometry
Ghosts
Home
Stath Lets Flats
Torchwood
Luther
The Honorable Woman
The Office (U.K. version)
Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)
Independent
Lipstick Empire
Happily Ever Avatar
HBO Max: Original shows
Craftopia
Legendary
Love Life
Looney Tunes Cartoons
The Not Too Late Show with Elmo
On the Record
HBO Max: Modern movies
A Nightmare on Elm Street films
A Star is Born (2018)
A Walk to Remember
Alien (Director’s Cut)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
American Pie
Analyze This
Annie Hall
Apocalypse Now
Aquaman
Aquamarine
Armageddon
Art of Racing in the Rain
Babe
Batman & Robin
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Forever
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Big Top Pee Wee
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Bridesmaids
Broken Arrow
Casino Royale
Cast Away
Closer
Cold Mountain
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Darjeeling Limited
Deep Blue Sea
Dick Tracy
Die Hard films
Downtown Abbey
Dr. Strangelove
Drop Dead Fred
Empire of the Sun
Fast Five
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fight Club
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Friday the 13th
Gangs of New York
Gia
Glengarry Glen Ross
Good Will Hunting
Great Expectations
Green Lantern
Gremlins
Gremlins 2
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hackers
Hairspray
Hairspray (musical remake)
Half Nelson
Happy Death Day
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hellboy
Her Smell
Hobbs & Shaw
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Hope Floats
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Isn’t it Romantic
Jaws films
John Tucker Must Die
John Wick 3
Joker
Josie and the Pussycats
Justice League
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors
Lord of the Rings films
Love Actually
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Moulin Rouge!
Mr & Mrs Smith
Mrs. Doubtfire
Muriel’s Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Notting Hill
One Fine Day
Out of Africa
Pearl Harbor
Pet Sematary (1989)
Piranha
Policy Academy films
Practical Magic
Pretty in Pink
Prisoners
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantam of Solace
Raising Arizona
Ready or Not
Requiem for a Dream
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 3
Scooby-Doo
Selena
Set it Off
Shazam!
Shutter Island
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)
Slumdog Millionaire
Snakes on a Plane
Sucker Punch
Suicide Squad
Supergirl
Swingers
Teen Witch
That Thing You Do!
The Devil’s Advocate
The Family Stone
The Hobbit
The Hot Chick
The Kids Are All Right
The Land Before Time
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Meg
The Mighty Ducks
The Others
The Outsiders
The Shining
The Skulls
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Witches of Eastwick
Three Kings
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
Twins
Two Weeks Notice
Unbreakable
Unfriended
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
What About Bob?
What Women Want
Wonder Woman (2017)
Xanadu
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
HBO Max: Classic movies
2001: A Spacey Odyssey
42nd Street
A Hard Day’s Night
A Star is Born (1954, 1976)
A Streetcar Named Desire
An American in Paris
Annie Hall
Babette’s Feast
Belle De Jour
Ben-Hur
Bonnie and Clyde
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Cool Hand Luke
Diabolique
East of Eden
Giant
Gone with the Wind
How the West Was Won
King Kong
Klute
Lolita
Network
North by Northwest
Point Blank
Pride and Prejudice
Rebel Without a Cause
Singin in the Rain
The Maltese Falcon
The Philadelphia Story
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Searchers
The Singing Nun
The Wild Bunch
The Wizard of Oz
Woodstock