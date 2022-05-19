Harry Potter could have a big future at Warner Bros amid JK Rowling meeting

Warner Bros. looks set to double down on Harry Potter content, with reports emerging that the studio's new boss is looking to meet with author JK Rowling to discuss the franchise's future.

According to the Wall Street Journal, David Zaslav – who stepped in as Warner Bros. CEO following the merger between AT&T and Discovery – is looking to arrange the meeting. Warner Bros. has overseen the cinematic adaptations of the original Harry Potter book series, as well as its spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore marks the latest installment in the Wizarding World, the movie grossing $379 million worldwide so far – the lowest of the trilogy so far, coming behind The Crimes of Grindelwald ($648 million) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ($811 million). Fantastic Beasts was initially billed as five films, but there’s been no confirmation yet if the series will be coming back for a fourth film.

It will be interesting to see if Warner Bros. decides to take the Harry Potter franchise in a new direction. Rowling has said she is not planning to write any more Harry Potter books. However, there have been reports that Harry Potter could make a comeback on the small screen. This comes after reports that HBO Max is considering developing a live-action television series based in the magical world.

There’s also the sequel play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne along with Rowling and John Tiffany. While there’s been no indication that this could be adapted for the screen yet, it remains a possibility.

