Harley's back but Alfred isn't in Batman #96 first look

After months of hype protracted by the comic book industry shutdown due to coronavirus, DC is finally just a couple weeks away from the launch of the 'Joker War' event in Batman #95 on sale July 21, quarterbacked by series writer James Tynion IV.

But the publisher is also skipping ahead Wednesday with a first look at August 4's Batman #96, part two of the main storyline, with art by Jorge Jimenez.

"Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt is past and present!" reads DC's description. "As The Joker’s plan materializes, the only person who can save him from the brink of true madness is… Harley Quinn?

"Plus, who is the mysterious figure known as Clownhunter?"

Yes, it appears from the preview pages and the description Harley got better after her run-in with Punchline in Batman #93.

'Joker War' itself will conclude with Batman #100 in October, which you can bet DC has significant plans to celebrate.

"It’s going to be a new status quo," Tynion told Newsarama about Batman post-'Joker War.' "Let’s put it that way. We’re going to shake things up in Gotham City. Bruce Wayne is going to be upfront and center, but the Gotham City he operates in has changed a lot, and the way he operates as Batman is going to have to change a lot."

Check out the full first look at August's Batman #96 below.