Halo: The Endless trademark filed by Microsoft

Halo: The Endless has been trademarked by Microsoft.

Earlier today, the new patent filing by Microsoft began circulating on Twitter. Over on Justia Trademarks, it's revealed that Halo: The Endless has just been successfully filed as a trademark by Microsoft, and in particular, the name specifically concerns new video game-based software.

Right now however, there's absolutely zero indication as to what we can expect from Halo: The Endless, as the trademark filing itself doesn't give away any information regarding the product. All we know is that Halo: The Endless has something to do with video games, which was pretty much a given anyway.

Some are speculating that this could relate to campaign DLC for Halo Infinite. While the Halo series has never dabbled in story-based DLC before in its storied run, Halo Infinite brings an open world into the fold for the very first time in the franchise, and theoretically, this opens up avenues of exploration for developer 343 to produce story-based DLC that bolts onto the existing open world.

Even more interesting is a recent report that claimed Halo Infinite's open world was drastically cut down over the course of development. While 343 originally angled the sequel as a "Zelda-like experience," the open world was cut down to something far smaller by Summer 2019. Could 343 repurpose some ideas that were left on the cutting room floor for Halo: The Endless, if it does end up being add-on campaign content?

