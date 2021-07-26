Halo Infinite technical preview is "getting very close"

The first Halo Infinite technical preview could come as soon as this weekend, and it's going to focus squarely on bot-centric multiplayer modes.

Developer 343 Industries laid out its plans for the first public test of Halo Infinite in an extensive blog post , explaining that it's still a little too early to outright confirm when the test will happen. However, the studio confirmed it's "getting very close," and it could be ready to go as soon as this weekend begins.

The technical preview will be invite-only, and the only way to get an invite is to sign up to be a Halo Insider (make sure you verify your email and opt in for communications and flighting). 343 says its first priority in selecting players will be ensuring a wide range of platforms - the preview will support PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S - with seniority in the program being considered second.

If you get in, you'll be able to try out two main modes: Bot Arena and Academy Weapon Drills. The former mode pits one team of four players against one team of four bots, with three maps featured for the preview, and 343 says it will have a "daily content offering" for Bot Arena to give you some variety. The bots will have four levels of difficulty, and 343 warns that they get pretty challenging on the latter two.

Academy Weapon Drills are a new way to get accustomed to the wide range of weapons on offer in Halo Infinite. They're also a new competitive challenge in and of themselves, with different levels of difficulty and star ratings for dealing out as much damage as possible to your bot foes. Here's the full list of the weapons 343 is planning to include drills for in the preview:

MA40 AR

BR75

MK50 Sidekick

CQS48 Bulldog

Needler

VK78 Commando

S7 Sniper

Plasma Pistol

Pulse Carbine

Ravager

Heatwave

Skewer

If you're holding out for some classic Halo PvP action, you'll need to wait a while longer: 343 says the traditional Arena and Big Team Battle modes are planned for future tests. On the bright side, you will be able to see what it's like to customize your Spartan by working your way through a "truncated Battle Pass" and earning a small selection of the customization options planned for launch.