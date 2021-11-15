Halo Infinite multiplayer early release is live now on PC and Xbox

By

The beta launch includes the start of Season 1

Halo Infinite multiplayer
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

The Halo Infinite multiplayer early release is real, and it's live right now.

Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed that the competitive multiplayer portion of the game is now live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in beta form. This marks the beginning of the first season of the game, titled Heroes of Reach, and all of your progress will carry forward into Halo Infinite when it officially launches on December 8.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is free-to-play, which means you'll be able to jump right into the beta and start playing without needing to pay - if you do like what you play, you can always pick up the campaign on the full release date, though it will also be included with Xbox Game Pass.

Developing...

