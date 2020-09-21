Halo Infinite delay has allowed 343 Industries to add "new features" to the Xbox exclusive

Halo Infinite is "looking amazing" after its delay into 2021, according to an employee from developer 343 Industries.

Qilin, an anonymous developer at the studio who posts regular updates about Halo Infinite on Twitter, has confirmed that "new features" have been added to the game since it was last shown earlier this year, teasing that Master Chief's return "is going to change everything when it’s out".

New Halo Infinite build is up. Looking amazing, new features added in early stages. This game is going to change everything when it’s outSeptember 20, 2020

Qilin also promised that "it won't be too long" before Halo Infinite's release, which was originally scheduled for this November alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (the game is also coming to Xbox One).

"We’re definitely taking our time to perfect this now that we got a delay", he explained on Twitter, adding that "It’s all worth it trust me. I wanted the delay to happen".

It's worth mentioning that some believe Qilin is a fake account impersonating someone at 343, but the profile does have form for teasing announcements ahead of time, so make of their latest comments what you will.

343 has confirmed that it has no plans to cancel the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite as part of its updated development pipeline, while Microsoft recently said that it doesn't need the exclusive to achieve success with its next-gen launch period this Holiday.

