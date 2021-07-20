Half-Life: Alyx artist teasing work on a new project

A Half-Life: Alyx artist is teasing work on a new project.

Just below, you can see an Instagram post from artist Olly Moss, which was posted to the artist's page just yesterday on July 18. In the post itself, we can see Moss wielding a pretty snazzy-looking camera, with the caption "not dead. Just working." This is the artist's first new post on his Instagram page since May.

Moss is up to work on something new then, but the question is: what? As you can no doubt deduce from the Instagram post just above, we don't really have any information to go on right now, but it's still nice to know that the Half-Life: Alyx artist has another project in the pipeline.

If you're unfamiliar with the work of Moss, he's got quite an impressive resume. Moss first properly started working in video games back in 2013, when he joined with former Telltale Games developers to form Campo Santo. Three years later in 2016, Campo Santo would release the brilliant narrative-driven adventure game Firewatch, for which Moss was in charge of the art direction.

Moss then joined up with Valve as they acquired Campo Santo. Since joining Valve, Moss has worked solely on Half-Life: Alyx, the excellent revival of the once-dormant first-person shooter series which launched exclusively on Steam for VR devices in 2020.

Outside of game development however, Moss has seen acclaim for his work of redesign movie posters. Head over to Moss's official website to peruse his impressive body of work for yourself, where you can find redesigned posters for the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Howl's Moving Castle, and games like The Last of Us and Firewatch.

No matter what Moss is working on next, it goes without saying that it's well worth keeping an eye on. Here's hoping Moss is working on another video game release for Valve, because so far, his track record has produced nothing but absolute bangers.

