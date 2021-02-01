Gran Turismo 7 director says it will be a return to form for fans of the first 4 games

Gran Turismo 7 will be a return to the tradition of "full volumes" like the first four games, according to series steward Kazunori Yamauchi.

Yamauchi spoke about the upcoming PS5 game in an interview with Octane Japan , as translated by Gran Turismo fansite GT Planet . He mentioned that Gran Turismo Sport's push toward esports was seen as "quite outlandish" by some fans, and he promised that the next entry in Polyphony Digital's flagship racing series will be closer to the Gran Turismo games of the PS3 era and before.

“While inheriting elements such as the [FIA] championship realized in Sport, Gran Turismo 7 will return to the royal purpose of full volumes like [Gran Turismo] 1-4, and provide the best Gran Turismo experience at present,” Yamauchi said.

On top of wanting to honor fans' expectations for the series overall, Yamauchi also explained some of his personal motivations for continuing to work on the Gran Turismo series - and how that influences the final product played around the world.

“I myself grew up as a car enthusiast surrounded by the influence of Japanese automobile manufacturers and the transmission of automobile media, and that is also the driving force behind my production," Yamauchi said. "Although the title has been played worldwide, I have never forgotten that it originated in Japan, and now I feel the responsibility and mission of inheriting the Japanese automobile culture.”