God of War Ragnarok is reportedly "planned for November"

A new report asserts that God of War Ragnarok has not been delayed out of this year, and is on track to launch this November.

Reporter Jason Schreier at Bloomberg (opens in new tab) says that, according to three sources familiar with Ragnarok's development, the game is on track to release in November 2022. The report claims that a September release had previously been targeted internally, so while the November date does mark a delay, it still meets the publicly noted release target of 2022.

Two of the sources say that the official release date is expected to be revealed later in June. The report asserts that the November release is the current plan as of this week, though further delays are always possible in game development.

The Bloomberg report comes after a number of rumors suggesting that God of War Ragnarok was being delayed to 2023. An internal PSN database listing showed a launch date shift from September 30 to December 31, and European outlet Gamereactor (opens in new tab) soon after reported hearing word of a delay to 2023. The game's no-show at Summer Game Fest yesterday fed into players' concerns, as well.

Publicly, Sony has not committed to any God of War Ragnarok release date more specific than '2022'. If Bloomberg's reporting is accurate - and it usually is - we'll likely hear more concrete information very soon.

