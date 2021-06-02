God of War 2 delayed to 2022

God of War 2 has been delayed to 2022, Sony Santa Monica has announced.

The studio took to Twitter to announce the news, citing "the safety and wellbeing" of the developers. God of War 2, sometimes referred to as God of War: Ragnarok, was previously slated for a 2021 release window. Sony Santa Monica says in the announcement that despite the delay, it's committed to "delivering a top-quality game."

In a new article posted to the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst provided a bit more info explaining the God of War 2 delay. As expected, Sony Santa Monica isn't immune to the development challenges imposed by over a year of on-and-off lockdowns. Hulst says that in the studio's case, it's been difficult finding actors to provide performance and voice capture.

"So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they're frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent," Hulst says.

"And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we've made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

Of course, we've had serious doubts about God of War 2 releasing in 2021 for a while now, so nothing about today's news is a big surprise. For those of us who were expecting the delay for some time, it's almost refreshing to hear Sony Santa Monica clear the air at last.

Sadly, Hurst also touches on Horizon Forbidden West's 2021 release window in a not-so reassuring fashion. While he says the highly anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is still "on track" to launch in 2021, he also admits that the release window "isn't quite certain yet." He also assures fans that Guerrilla Games is "working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

This story is developing. More details will be provided as they become available.