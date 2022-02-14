Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies aged 75

Ivan Reitman, director of beloved movies like Ghostbusters and Twins, has died at the age of 75. The filmmaker passed away in his sleep on Saturday, his family announced last night.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," his children Jason, Catherine, and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a film-maker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute, with Paul Feig, the director of the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, tweeting: "I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly."

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz said : "Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani added: "A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP."

Reitman's last project was Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which he produced – his son, Jason, directed the movie. He was also set to helm a sequel to his 1988 film Twins, titled Triplets , with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reprising their roles from the first movie. Production was scheduled to start last month.