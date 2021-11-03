Ghostbusters: Afterlife Dreams game lets you prove you ain't afraid of no ghosts

The first Ghostbusters: Afterlife console game is available now, and it's the result of a collaboration between Sony Pictures, Media Molecule, and two skilled Dreams creators.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a new arcade-inspired project which is playable in Dreams from now through February 28, 2022. Players have 60 seconds to capture as many ghosts as possible while minimizing structural damage from out-of-control proton pack beams (or maximizing it if you don't care about getting a high score). You'll encounter ghostly foes pulled straight from the new film, including Mini-Pufts and the Terror Dog, and try to pull them straight into your handy ghost trap.

The Dreams creators - Guillaume "SlurmMackenzie" Chevrier and Alfred "byvsen" Nilsson - weren't just going off of trailers to recreate parts of the film. They also got to watch a short clip of the movie with unfinished effects so they knew what they were working on: "It was probably my favourite part of the whole thing, because you don’t normally get to see that stuff while it’s still in development," Nilsson said in a behind-the-scenes post on the PlayStation Blog .

On the other side of the camera lens, the director and young stars of Ghostbusters: Afterlife had a chance to play the game early and set their own high scores . It looks like Logan Kim, who plays Podcast in the film and showed up to the set in his shiniest PlayStation hoodie, is the undisputed Dreams Ghostbusting champ.