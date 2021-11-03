Ghostbusters: Afterlife Dreams game lets you prove you ain't afraid of no ghosts

The first Ghostbusters: Afterlife console game is available now, and it's the result of a collaboration between Sony Pictures, Media Molecule, and two skilled Dreams creators.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a new arcade-inspired project which is playable in Dreams from now through February 28, 2022. Players have 60 seconds to capture as many ghosts as possible while minimizing structural damage from out-of-control proton pack beams (or maximizing it if you don't care about getting a high score). You'll encounter ghostly foes pulled straight from the new film, including Mini-Pufts and the Terror Dog, and try to pull them straight into your handy ghost trap.
The Dreams creators - Guillaume "SlurmMackenzie" Chevrier and Alfred "byvsen" Nilsson - weren't just going off of trailers to recreate parts of the film. They also got to watch a short clip of the movie with unfinished effects so they knew what they were working on: "It was probably my favourite part of the whole thing, because you don’t normally get to see that stuff while it’s still in development," Nilsson said in a behind-the-scenes post on the PlayStation Blog.
On the other side of the camera lens, the director and young stars of Ghostbusters: Afterlife had a chance to play the game early and set their own high scores. It looks like Logan Kim, who plays Podcast in the film and showed up to the set in his shiniest PlayStation hoodie, is the undisputed Dreams Ghostbusting champ.
Check out our Ghostbusters: Afterlife review to see what we thought of the movie ahead of its arrival in theaters on November 19.