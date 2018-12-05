Get this ace Asus gaming laptop for $200 off in Amazon's 12 days of deals

Amazon is pushing holiday sales hard even in the wake of Cyber Monday, and there are a couple of tasty offerings in their "12 days of deals" promotion. Among them is this Asus laptop, the ROG Zephyrus S for $200 off, a great price for a laptop that usually sells for $2,000 or more.

I haven't gotten to play with this model myself, but it's impressive in terms of specs and design. The Geforce 1070 Max Q, Nvidia's slender, efficient laptop GPU technology, will easily manhandle your portable gaming needs, and it's got a big 15.6" IPS display with an 144Hz refresh rate, meaning your games will look sharp and silky smooth around mid-to-high settings. Asus is also touting their "military grade" CNC-machined magnesium alloy chassis, which adds some much needed durability for such a slim form factor (it's .62" thick), but the machine still weighs in at a featherlight 4.6 pounds. I don't love the look of the red Asus logo on the ridged texture on the top of the laptop, but if you don't mind the aesthetics, this is a lot of laptop for the money.

A similarly specced laptop from other manufacturers would cost well in excess of $2,000 (Max Q technology tends to add a significant price bump itself - you pay a premium for that slim, portable profile). And this laptop itself is often listed for anywhere between $2,200 and $2,500, so at $1,800 this looks particularly attractive. And it won't last long: Amazon's deals during this 12 day sale tend to expire at day's end, so if you want one, jump in and grab one while they last. And if you don't find what you need here, check out our best gaming laptops guide for more.