Genshin Impact Yanfei and Eula details - abilities, elemental Burst, and build ideas

If you want info on the Genshin Impact characters Yanfei and Eula we have it. Although the Genshin Impact 1.4 update did not include any new playable characters, we may get to see another Pyro and Cryo character in Genshin Impact 1.5 after new information on future character updates leaked earlier this week

While all the information has yet to be officially confirmed by miHoYo, many Genshin Impact fans are already excited for the arrival of Yanfei and Eula. Just keep in mind that their stats, looks and abilities may still change before release. With that in mind, let’s take a look at everything we know from the leaks so far, and discuss what roles Yanfei and Eula may fulfill in our Genshin Impact teams.

Where has the Genshin Impact Eula and Yanfei information come from?

Eula’s reveal came as a surprise, since she was not previously mentioned as an upcoming character. There has been a leak by dataminers on Yanfei before though, who was then still called ‘Feiyan’.

Given the fact that all abilities and combat moves are leaked for both characters, including gameplay footage, it seems that development is in end-stage already. This strengthens many players’ expectations that we might see Eula and Yanfei in update 1.5. If that is true, you can get to know these characters and potentially pull them from your Wishes in just a few weeks from now.

Who are Genshin Impact Eula and Yanfei?

Of course, both Eula and Yanfei will have some backstory. According to the leaks, Eula will be a noble who holds the titles of ‘Spindrift Knight’ and Captain of the Knights of Favonius’ Reconnaissance Company. Yanfei is known as a legal advisor in the Liyue region. She is described as ‘brilliant’ and having the ‘mixed blood of an illuminated beast’ running in her veins.

Genshin Impact Eula character abilities

By adding Eula to the collection, Genshin Impact will get its third five-star Cryo character. Her weapon of choice will be the Claymore. If no other Cryo’s are released before her, Eula will be the sixth Cryo character and the seventh Claymore character to be added to Genshin Impact.

In true Claymore fashion, Eula’s Normal Attack will consist of 5 consecutive blows. Her Charged Attack will be an even longer sequence of slashes, ending in an extra-damaging final blow. The coolest thing? It seems like Eula will be performing summersaults while fighting!

Genshin Impact Eula Elemental Skill & Elemental Burst

Eula’s Elemental Skill, ‘Icetide Vortex’, can either deal swift Cryo damage (pressing the attack button) or area-of-effect Cryo damage (holding the attack button). Hits from Icetide Vortex will get Eula so-called ‘Grimheart’ (up to two stacks), which will increase her resistance to interruption and increase her defense. Holding the Icetide Vortex button will consume all Grimheart and convert it to Cryo damage.

Eula’s Elemental Burst, ‘Glacial Illumination’, performs a massive spinning slash which hits all nearby enemies with Cryo damage. It also creates an ice sword which sticks to her character for a while. Performing attacks other than her Elemental Burst will charge this sword, which will then explode and deal damage according to the charge level. If you swap Eula for another character or if she dies before the timer runs out, the sword will explode at that moment.

Yanfei character abilities in Genshin Impact

Yanfei’s element is Pyro, making her the eight Pyro character to be added to the game. Similar to Klee, Yanfei will combine the Pyro element with a Catalyst weapon. There are currently six other Catalyst characters in Genshin Impact.

As a Catalyst wielder, all Yanfei’s attacks deal elemental damage. Her Normal Attack shoots fireballs at her enemies. Every hit gets her a ‘Scarlet Seal’ (stacking up to three), which will decrease her Stamina consumption. This effect will disappear when swapping to another Genshin Impact character.

Yanfei’s Charged Attack needs a short charging time which leaves her vulnerable to enemy attacks. However, the Charged Attack consumes all Scarlet Seals and gains increased Pyro damage and range as a result.

Genshin Impact Yanfei Elemental Skill & Elemental Burst

Yanfei’s Elemental Skill, ‘Signed Edict’, deals area-of-effect Pyro damage in the form of fiery flames. If an opponent gets hit by the fire, Yanfei will get a full stack of Scarlet Seals.

The elemental Burst, called ‘Done Deal’, also deals area-of-effect Pyro damage. This attack will grant Scarlet Seals as well as the ‘Brilliance’ effect, which increases the damage of Yanfei’s Charged Attack. This effect will only apply to Yanfei herself, so swapping to another character will end it.

Eula and Yanfei build advice

Both Eula and Yanfei seem to be true damage dealers. In fact, five-star Eula may have the second-highest attack power of all characters in Genshin Impact, only surpassed by Xiao. Her defense, on the other hand, seems quite low for a five-star. That won’t be much of a problem though, as her high attack power, Claymore weapon, and critical damage as her Ascension stat make Eula a powerful fighter. Team her up with a Hydro character and you have an amazing main DPS and elemental support in one.

Yanfei’s base stats are a bit more modest, given that she’s a four-star character. Her base attack is slightly above average, but do keep in mind that Yanfei’s Ascension stat will give her increased Pyro damage. As a Catalyst character, she can easily be build for maximum elemental damage output. If you don’t have Klee on your team, Yanfei might be a great alternative.

And that’s all we can say about Yanfei and Eula for now. Hopefully we’ll see them in the game soon!