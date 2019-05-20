"I feel like the writers got bored" – The internet reacts to the Game of Thrones finale

That’s all, folks. Game of Thrones season 8 has ended with the final episode airing on Sunday night. It’s been a rollercoaster of a season – not least in terms of opinions being shared online – and, of course, we’re here for one final round of reactions from Twitter. The main question is, now that the Game of Thrones finale is in the books, what did everyone make of it? We’re here to answer that through the medium of memes, knee-jerk reactions, and so much more. For one last time, your Game of Thrones watch has ended.

A disappointing Dany death

The Mad Queen arrived and… was dispatched pretty quickly. So much for the Big Bad taking up much of the final episode’s airtime. The response, as you can imagine, was fairly mixed for such a (formerly?) beloved character going out without so much as a blaze of glory.

Love the visual in this scene, Drogon's unfurling wings appeared to be wings on Dany #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SFMG1IMNUoMay 20, 2019

Drogon Mourning dany's death had same energy of simba mourning his dad...God i'm still crying#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zSOcO4RWcUMay 20, 2019

the hbo people editing out dany’s death scene and replacing it with jon being chased by drogon pic.twitter.com/VWFuSTZtUeMay 19, 2019

The Iron Throne is no more

Symbolism 101: Destroy something that stands for something else. Dan Weiss and David Benioff certainly did that, but how did Drogon know the importance of melting the Iron Throne? That’s one smart-ass dragon.

Either Drogon is the SMARTEST dragon in the world as he knew the corrupting power of the Iron Throne led to Dany’s downfall or he’s the stupidest and saw a knife in Dany and assumed it was the evil chair made of knives that killed her & he wanted revenge lmao#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/PryyvUgDvRMay 20, 2019

Really cool how that dragon understood the metaphorical synecdoche of the iron throneMay 20, 2019

Drogon destroying the iron throne because he knew King Bran got his own seat. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ne0XoQrCnaMay 20, 2019

I'm beyond proud of Drogon. He's not even human yet he knew the root of evil was the iron throne.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bEGzX4Ys0BMay 20, 2019

Bottled it

First there was the Starbucks cup, ruler of the Decaf Kingdoms, and now – wouldn’t you just know it – there’s been another on-set slip-up. This time, a pesky water bottle has been spotted in one of the most important scenes in the show’s history.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6May 20, 2019

a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnhMay 20, 2019

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3XaMay 20, 2019

A Song of... you know the rest

A Song of Ice and Fire. Sam said the thing! The history of the show is now in book form and, weirdly, Tyrion doesn’t make a single appearance.

My exact reaction #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/c5uOUlyrLGMay 20, 2019

benioff and weiss' game of thrones finale included a character reading a song of ice & fire because the fantasy genre allows authors to imagine scenarios that they've never experienced themselves pic.twitter.com/D81UfE4tf0May 20, 2019

Samwell: it’s called... a song of ice and fire pic.twitter.com/Dbo5HZu3EBMay 20, 2019

Sam: It's called, A Song of Ice and Fire.Everyone: Oh just get the right fuck out of here.May 20, 2019

Two new rulers

For years now, we’ve been wondering who would be sitting on the Iron Throne come the show’s end. As it turns out: no one. No, not Arya, but two more Starks reigned supreme away from the Iron Throne, as Bran became King of the Six Kingdoms, while Sansa broke off the North to become an independent Kingdom.

Bran watching Dany and Cersei fight for the throne knowing it was all coming to him and the end...#gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/GQ6jflWHx1May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones how bran won the iron throne pic.twitter.com/ejxu4KOqBCMay 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones #GOT Nobody:Sansa: Bran’s dick is useless. pic.twitter.com/Wr2bhTtMNgMay 20, 2019

Tyrion: "Bran should be King"Nearly everyone else: "Aye!"Sansa: "Lol! Fuck that! I'm naming myself Queen in the North!" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/285QC3ptgEMay 20, 2019

AHH, A GHOST!

D’aww. Just look at that Good Boy. He finally gets a reunion with Jon after episode 4's heartbreaking goodbye.

All of it was worth it for this. Ghost 🐺😭😭😭 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zOyh9OHTpHMay 20, 2019

Good boy Ghost finally got the love he deserved. My happy ending for #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tay7wMIBqJMay 20, 2019

My heart broke for Drogon, but it lept for ghost. At this point, that's all I caree about. The feelings of the animals. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6P9CNxTsjDMay 20, 2019

please look at how happy Ghost was when he met Jon again #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/R21b4GkSVxMay 20, 2019

A deserved ending?

Let’s leave the final word, as ever, with the people of Twitter. Good? Bad? Indifferent? It’s all here.

That was an awful awful ending to #gameofthrones. I feel like the writers just got bored and said F it! I think that was as bad as you can get to end a series like that #thefinalepisode pic.twitter.com/sdS7Jzk9VOMay 20, 2019

THE ENDI have to say the ending won’t please everyone but we all know that bran is the right choice for king.But common Jon Snow with an ending like that...that was very disappointing and cruel for the man that sacrificed everything for the good of the people.💔#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TbjO13Rb2dMay 20, 2019

A somewhat good ending to a lackluster season. But all i can say is thank you for the amazing journey that you gave us and great memories, To one of the best shows in TV history our watch has ended 😭💔 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8sNwTzhCstMay 20, 2019

9 years8 seasons73 episodesThank You! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mmxdZOwKn7May 20, 2019

Thank you DB Weiss and DavidBenioff, and @grrmspeaking, @hbo and Richard Plepler for @GameOfThrones...one of the greatest television series ever created! Tonight’s episode was a tour de force, and a fitting way to conclude your monumental creative achievement.May 20, 2019