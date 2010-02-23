Freestyle review

Emerging from Film London’s Microwave scheme, which has already produced Shifty and Mum & Dad, this colourful directorial debut from Kolton Lee is an ultimately upbeat teen romance, set amid the world of freestyle basketball.



It’s a case of love across the social divide, when suburban private school pupil Ondene (Lucy Stanhope) becomes fascinated by the sport and falls for gifted player Leon (Arinze Kene), who lives on a tough inner-city council estate.



Admittedly, the characters are schematically drawn, but there’s real chemistry between the freestyling leads and, refreshingly given the milieu, there’s not a gun in sight.

